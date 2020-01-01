This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Learn
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Website Icons
>
Stark Zoom Out
Stark Zoom Out - Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Minimal Clipboard
Email Exchange
Blank Coffee Maker
PayPal Payment Card
Minimalist Euro
Lectern Person
Graph & Generation
Finger Tap
Blank Stapler
Mail Conversation
Slideshow Person
Discount Sticker
One-Finger Panning
Flowchart Start & Stop
Plain Dollar Sign
Square Quote Box
Blank Shipping Box
Flowchart Sequential