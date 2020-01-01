This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
Striped Slope Form
Striped Slope Form - Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Drop Texture
Connected Triangles
Rising Bars
Duet of Hearts
Oblong Shape
Ovoid Shape
Flecked Splatter
Thin Brush
Shredded Paper Blob
Dimensional Corner
Bouncing Scribble
Thin Paper Edge
Upward Straight Arrow
Slim Semicircle
Multi Rectangle Glyph
Dragged Brushstroke
Deckled Paper Square
Slanted Texture