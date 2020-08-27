All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
Star Clip Art
>
Gold Star Clip Art
>
Moon & Three Stars
Moon & Three Stars - Gold Star Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Plain Paper Lantern
Cube Gift Box
Convex Gift
Bag Gift
Sparse Karaoke Microphone
Palm Shell Fireworks
Multicolored Balloon
Small Folded Bunting
Paper Party Hat
Happy B-Day Stylish
Sparse Short Birthday Cake
Pennant Tied Bunting
Wedding Wreath
Sparse Popcorn Tub
I Do Text
Feathered Masquerade Mask
Exploding Fireworks
Sparse Special Day Calendar