This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
Pointed Polygon
Pointed Polygon - Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Squared Triangle
Hatched Square
Heavy Piled Streaks
Scribbled Line Blobs
Geometric Peak
Crossed Scrap
Wavy Line
Doodled Texture
Hefty Piled Streaks
Mottled Splatter
Ropy Scribble
Outlined Paper Strip
Circumscribed Triangle
Simple Piled Streaks
Broken Triple Bars
Lopsided Paper Strip
Five Dotted Form
Eight Sided Glyph