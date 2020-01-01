This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
Plain Cropped Scissors
Plain Cropped Scissors - Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Shaded Tree
Winter Snowflake
Rumpled Shirt
Hot Chocolate
Nordic Flower
Modern Snowflake
Nordic Jagged Tree
Nordic Leaf Ornament
Foliage Leaf
Pine Snowflake
Drawn School Backpack
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Nordic Dark Heart
Diamond Snowflake
Nordic Sun Ornament
Classic Glasses
Canopy Tree
Thorny Snowflake