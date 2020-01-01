This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
People & Communication
People & Communication - Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Blank Briefcase
Talking Person
Cloudy Bubble
Settings Pin
24-Hour Support
Flowchart Text Box
Blank Stapler
Minimal Clipboard
Plain Triple Venn
Checklist & Clipboard
Classic Yen
Bottom Quote Box
Stout Map Pin
Storefront Shade
Blank Mobile Phone
Victorious Woman
Flowchart Alternate
PayPal Payment Card