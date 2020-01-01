This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
Lectern Person
Lectern Person - Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Moving Dolly & Boxes
Inset Female Sign
Minimal Pie Chart
Phone Chat
Apple Pay Card
Progress & Profits
This End Up Arrows
Neat Phone Talk
Minimal Browser
Arrow Decal
Sense & Cognizance
Check Mark Shield
Plain Computer Monitor
Roman Copyright
Wide Office Building
Minimal Money
Heavy Euro
Settings Gear