This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Learn
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
Embellished X-Mas Tree
Embellished X-Mas Tree - Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Ornament & Stripes
Somber Skull Teeth
Happy Jack O'Lantern
Star Stocking
Romantic Rose
Cute Bow
Devilish Ghoulie
Barbed Tribal Tattoo
Ornament & Blossom
Thin Candy Cane
Pansy Flourish
Wrapped Bubble Gum
Purring Tiger
Nutcracker Drummer
Ornament & Laurels
Scary Pumpkin Face
Quick Bow
Halloween Skull Mask