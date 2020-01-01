This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
Basic Clapper Board
Basic Clapper Board - Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Jumbo Pinterest
Solid Black Twitter
Edged Black Facebook
Boxy Black LinkedIn
Worried Smiley Face
HBD Hat Sticker
Rotund Black Facebook
Lightning Bolt
Square Blue Twitter
Weekend Banner
Blocky Blue LinkedIn
Barbed Snowflake
Square Black Facebook
Jumbo Skype
Solid Black Instagram
Heart Bubble Profile
Square WhatsApp
Bell Outline