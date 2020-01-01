Instagram Marketing
PicMonkey is ideal for marketing on Instagram. Why? We have …
100s of pre-sized Insta templates
1000s of business graphics
Loads of fonts, textures, and more
Step 1: Create an Instagram biz account
Did you know 60% of people discover new products on Instagram? Learn how to make an Instagram business account to get in on all that action.
Step 2: Advertise on Instagram
It’s the what, when, where, how, and why of building a successful marketing strategy for Instagram. We'll show you how to advertise on Instagram.
Instagram design templates make marketing easy
Our designer-crafted templates are all style — and all substance, too. We’ve got the Instagram post sizes you need to set your Instagram ad campaign on fire. They’re so easy to use and customize, the stunning result will have everyone asking, “Who’s your marketing agency?”
Step 3: How to sell on Instagram
Connect your store, tag products, drive sales leads — there are so many ways to run a successful e-tail business on Instasgram. We’ll show you how.
Step 4: How to get more Instagram followers
Understanding the almighty algorithm is just one part to upping your followers. Good design, quality posts, building relationships, & a strong #game also matter.