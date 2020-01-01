Build Your Brand in 7 Days
Up your brand’s game in (almost) no time with PicMonkey’s branding bootcamp. Let’s do this!
1. Define (or refine) your brand
Create a cohesive look by locking down your brand colors, fonts, and more. No artistic skills required.
2. Design your logo like a pro
Make a professional logo without the professional designer. We’ll show you a few ways to DIY it right.
3. Get down to business (cards)
Crafting your own business cards doesn’t have to be scary. Learn how to make polished cards the fun (and easy!) way.
4. Make winning website assets
Building a branded, profesh website requires a few things—like a homepage hero image and a favicon. Get the lowdown now.
5. Ace all the social media
From cover images to profile pics to posts, we’ve got all the info you need to build a stunning social media presence.
6. Brand your email the easy way
Delight inboxes with on-brand emails, whether you’re using an email service or just wanna professionalize your signature.
7. Craft clickable ads & promos
Get the word out about your budding brand with ads and promotional images chock full of style.