Your Quick Guide to Making all the Blog Graphics You Need

Every blogger wants people to read their blogs, and the first step is making sure your page is easy on the eyes. As it happens, there’s a pretty cool site that can help you do that (wink wink). From bio pics to headers to thumbnail images, PicMonkey has tools on tools on tools that will help you create the perfect page.

Bio picture

Circles are a cool look for your “about me” avatar. And so are hearts, triangles, stars, the list goes on! PicMonkey has all sorts of shape cutouts you can apply on your photo. All you gotta do is look under the Frames Tab and click Shape Cutouts. Unless you want a colorful background, make sure to keep Transparent background checked off.

When it comes to editing your photos, Touch Up is bae. You love it, you want it, you need it. But you don’t want too much of it. Don’t forget to beautify your pictures, but also remember to scoot that Fade slider to the right.

Blog header

Sometimes all you need is a splash of color and a pretty font to make your header look bomb.com. But if you wanna get crazy and fill it up with images, graphics, butterflies and rainbow, PicMonkey encourages that too! All you need is PicMonkey’s Text tool, your Graphics, and your creativity, of course.

Thumbnails

A thumbnail is another way of saying “click on me”—so make sure your blog posts get the attention they deserve by giving them all beautiful (and uniform) thumbnails. This is very easy to do with PicMonkey, especially since you can save to Hub now.

Post headers

Simple titles are pretty at the top of your posts, but an image or graphic is even prettier. Incorporate text and photos and create something awesome.Pro tip: Apply geometric graphics behind your text to make it POP!

Happy blogging!