This contest has ended! Thank you to all the entrants and kudos to the winners.

Inspiring women are hard workers and free thinkers. They are challenging norms and pushing boundaries. Women who inspire are kind, tough, funny, serious, clever, silly, big, small, and definitely 100% unique. Women can do and be anything, and to the ones who are doing it and being it, we raise our glasses and salute their efforts with this contest.

Nominate a woman entrepreneur who inspires you. Tell us what makes this woman innovative and admirable. We want to hear the stories of how their lives impacted yours—and you’ll want to make it a good one because the most compelling story wins a seriously covetable prize package: free PicMonkey for a year, exposure for your business, and two tickets to Create + Cultivate Los Angeles plus airfare!

Imagine attending the chicest conference for women entrepreneurs with the shero who inspires you. Can you say “holy inspiration overload?” Enter below for your chance to win this dream trip by sharing your story with us.

How to enter the Who’s Your Shero? contest

Fill out the nomination form below. If you want to attach your story as a doc, you can do that, too. Submit the form to PicMonkey by January 13, 2020 at 5pm (PST). Your nominee will be notified that you nominated them for this contest. Share on your social with the hashtag #SheroContest We will notify winners on January 14, 2020 at 5pm (PST).

So, what’s in the prize package?!

Top 30 entries will receive a 1-year PicMonkey subscription. Top 10 entries will be featured in the PicMonkey Community, including social channels, blog, and newsletter. One grand prize: Two passes to Create & Cultivate Los Angeles on February 22, 2020, plus airfare!

Contest rules and eligibility

Entries accepted between November 19, 2019 and January 13, 2020 at 5pm (PST). Entries must be submitted via website form. More than one entry per person is permitted, but it must be a different nominee. Nominee’s business must have a verifiable online/social presence. Contest is open to US residents only, age 18 and above as of November 19, 2019. All participants agree to be bound by PicMonkey’s Terms of Use and Acceptable Use & Take Down Policy.

Open only to entrants who are 18 years and older and residents of the United States on the date of entry. No purchase necessary to participate or win. Winner will receive two airfare vouchers worth $400 each, and two general admission passes to Create + Cultivate worth $350 each. Top thirty winners will each receive a year-long Pro subscription to PicMonkey worth $120. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be substituted for cash value. Void where prohibited. By participating, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of PicMonkey, which shall be final and binding in all respects. PicMonkey will award all of the Prizes. The Contest Period begins at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 19, 2019 and ends at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on January 13, 2020. PicMonkey employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate. Entries will not be returned and will not be acknowledged. Entries are scored based on completeness and quality of storytelling. The judges will evaluate and score each entry. PicMonkey is not responsible for incomplete, illegible, lost or stolen entries.