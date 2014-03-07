We Just Turned Two and We’re Happy Like Pharrell

PicMonkey’s been on the Whirl-a-While Web for two years, peoples! That’s 14 dog years and 9.4 Internet years. But we like to think of our photo editor as a young adult: fun to party with and mature enough to hail our own cab home.

It’s been two years of creative inspiration, sweaty innovation, and editing with a community of PicMonkeyers that expanded by leaps and bounds. This makes us extremely happy, and we just want to keep creating more features for you forever. If you’ve been with us since the beginning, here’s a trip down memory lane.

Who remembers our first home page?

Who remembers our first day of school?

Who remembers our first Halloween together?

Who remembers asking for a collage tool … and getting one?!!!

Who remembers the Monkey’s first words?

Who’s given the Monkey a shout out in Facebook, Twitter, the Blog, or our YouTube channel?

Who remembers our fake-o product announcement, PicMonkey Glass?

Thanks for being here and for slingshotting your great images out into the world. We’re nothing without ya.

