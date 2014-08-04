Here’s how it works at PicMonkey: you ask, we deliver. You want shape outlines for your geometric graphics? You got shape outlines for your geometric graphics, plus more color options. Check your struggles at the homepage, because the days of solid shapes eclipsing your creativity? Those days are over.

You can create shape outlines because Geometric graphics are now two-color, and you can make the second color transparent. After you’ve placed your graphic, go to the palette and pick a color for Color 1 (edge), then check Transparent above the color picker for Color 2 (fill). Now you’ve got an outline for text boxes, pic frames within your image, infographics, coupons, grids, you name it. If corners aren’t your bag, use the circle graphics to annotate your image, ride the trendy wave of circular design, or quickly end a game of Where’s Waldo. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Two-color functionality also means you can go nuts color coordinating the edge and fill of your graphic. Want to give that chartreuse triangle some cobalt trim? Just pick your poison from our color palette. If you have a more specific color in mind, select from anywhere in your image with the dropper tool, or input your hex code of choice.

Here it is in action:

P.S. The line thickness adjusts automatically with the scale of your shape.