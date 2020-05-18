Posts tagged with ‘Pinterest’

PicMonkey and Pinterest Partner to Help Creators Soar

Amp up your Pinterest presence with these great tips and tools from successful Pinterest creators.
Your Guide to Pinterest Pin Sizes

Get the 4-1-1- on Pinterest pin sizes, pixel counts for your board cover photos, and other very pint...
Creating Pinterest Images that Move the Masses

Tips for creating scroll-stopping Pinterest images, fast.
Marketing a Small Business: a Resource Roundup

A friend to hardworking entrepreneurs everywhere, PicMonkey's rounded up some seriously helpful reso...
How to Be Popular on Pinterest (with These Dazzling Long Pin Tips)

Why the long pins, pardner? We've got the scoop on crafting these high-performing, attention-getting...
Design Promoted Pins That’ll Make an Impact

Get thee to our promoted pins guide, and learn which design choices make a big difference. Huzzah!
Make a Stellar Picture Quote With These Simple Tips

Learn six tips for creating great quote graphics, and make John Bartlett roll over in his grave. Plu...
