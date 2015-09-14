When we started PicMonkey we wanted to inspire people. Today, we came across the the story of Tom Flynn, whose use of PicMonkey has, in turn, inspired us.

Tom used to sit at a desk across the Hudson River from One World Trade Center (also known as “The Freedom Tower”), the 104 story high-rise erected in lower Manhattan near the site of the former Twin Towers, which were destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

As incredible as the view was, it was also, in his words, unsettling. So Tom began taking photos of the impressive skyscraper and then using PicMonkey to edit them and add artistic effects.

Here’s where it gets inspiring. Tom is selling that series of images of One World Trade Center, and giving all the proceeds to the Wounded Warrior Project. If that wasn’t enough, he provides free prints, upon request, to the families of 9/11 victims and first responders. He doesn’t require proof; just the gentle qualification “you know who you are.”

For more of Tom’s work visit his site, The Daily Distortion.