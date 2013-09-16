Sometimes, when you’re editing a photo, you’re so focused on what’s inside of its perimeter, you forget that the border itself is something you can play with. Frames add a kick of flavor to your photos, subtly or radically. Here’s a quick sampler of frames and great photo effects to pair them with.

Film Edge

The Film Edge frame gives you loads of great filmstrip looks that can add a dramatic or artsy analog look to any photo. All six of the Film Edge frames will crop your photo into a square, so be sure that your subject is centered.

This frame goes great with Intrepid or Urbane effects and the Special Elite font.

Rounded Corners

The Rounded Corners frame is an excellent modern, trendy frame. And it’s really easy to create a circle for an ultra-designy look. This frame offers sliders to adjust the corner radius, and background color options (including transparent!). To make a circle, use Crop to make your image a square, add the Rounded Corners frame, set the Corner radius all the way to the max, and click Transparent corners. A great touch to add to blog image posts and profile pics!

Add the Time Machine effect along with these rounded corners, and it’s ready for an old-fashioned locket! Sacramento or Didact Gothic are perfect fonts to use with this photo frame.

Polaroid

The Polaroid frame comes with its own one-click effect, so you get a nostalgic package deal in one swift click. You can rotate the angle of your photo, adjust the fade of our Polaroid effect, and that handy dandy space below the photo is great for a little text! Click Transparent background to to add a tangible, real look.

Amatic Small Caps makes for an easily readable and fun handwriting font to add to your Polaroid. Another great font option would be Special Elite, for an ultra vintage feel.

Daguerreotype

Daguerreotype was an early prototype of photographic imaging. It involved a long exposure time and a bunch of highly toxic chemicals! Whew: our Daguerreotype frame adds the same groovy look without all the mess and brain damage. It’s another package deal that comes with its own effects; the Film effect dropdown lets you choose among them. Create a spooky quality with Brady, just in time for Halloween, or a refined, artsy feel for any time of the year with Shiro or Plumbe. One thing to keep in mind is that there’s a fixed aspect ratio for this frame, so a square photo will get cropped.

Two great fonts that go nicely this frame are Roman Antique or Santos Dumant.

Craft Scissors

The Craft Scissors frame is a great way to add a decorative, cute border, while showing off your scrapbooky style. It works particularly well in showcasing a photograph with very minimal subject matter. We love Craft Scissors because there are a million ways to cut it: six decorative designs, two color pickers, and a Border size slider. Play around and get a look that’s uniquely yours!

The Tranquil effect pairs well with Craft Scissors frame to make a retro 1950s look. Geo Sans Light or Rokkit are clean, simple fonts that pair with this frame nicely.

Sketchedy

Sketchedy is another fixed aspect ratio frame. This frame can be useful in conveying a rustic feel, or a painterly look to your photo.

Try this frame with Cross Process effect (faded to 50%) for a subtle artistic pairing. Coneria Script is a lovely font to combine it with as well.