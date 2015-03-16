If you’ve got a need for cuteness, PicMonkey’s got stickers galore to blast you into the adorb-o-sphere. Just plop these graphics on top of your photo, your collage, or your blank canvas and customize ’til the animals come home. Open up the Editor to play along.
Give a go with ridiculously cute chick ‘n eggs,
or Cutimals for springtime baby animals,
or happy Buggles.
And if you do get a case of cute overload, you can just cruise on over to the scary stuff of Vampires or Demons. Or bounce back and forth ’til you purge all emotions. Whee! Aaagh! Ommmm.