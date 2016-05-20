Practice Your Way to Ninja-Worthy Photography Skills

In our society of instant everything, it’s easy to get frustrated when you first pick up a camera and discover it doesn’t make a perfect image. It’s difficult to capture the vision you see in your head right off the bat. It can also be infuriating when you’re trying to infuse a photo with your style through editing, but keep falling short.

This is where the age-old concept of practice comes in. Sure, it can be difficult to find the time to cook a meal, let alone work on your photography skills, but practicing is totally worth it. Here’s why.

Practicing helps you develop ninja-like qualities

When there’s a photo-worthy moment happening in front of you, the last thing you want to be doing is trying to figure out where the ISO setting is on your camera. So even if you don’t have a particular occasion to shoot, go out and shoot anyway. Learning how to use your camera will help you act quickly and capture those fleeting moments, like your daughter scoring the winning goal or Bambi pausing to give you a curious stare.

Practicing helps you find your secret sauce

We are constantly inundated with images on social media, television, signs, billboards, and the like. What makes your photos different from all of the others?

Finding your unique style—your secret sauce—takes time and practice. Only through practicing can you discover what types of shots you like and dislike, and what style fits you best.

It’s refreshing to shoot for fun

Sometimes it’s nice to go out and shoot for the heck of it. The absence of an impending deadline allows to you take a moment, walk through the park, and smell the roses (sometimes literally). Taking time to shoot for fun can help remind you why you enjoy photography in the first place. It reminds you of the simple joy that comes with making a great photo.

Ready to become a photo ninja?

If you want to improve your photography skills, you have to practice the right way. You learn what you repeat, so if you practice the wrong way to do something, you’ll end up with bad habits. Make sure that you’re learning efficient, effective techniques as you grow your skills.

Wondering where to start? Read the manual that came with your camera—you’ll find a wealth of information there. And you don’t have to do it alone. Gather some fellow photo-loving friends and go out and shoot together, or join a photography club. Practicing can be a fun bonding experience.

Constant practice is what separates the so-so photographers from the excellent photographers. Which do you want to be?