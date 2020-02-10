FeaturesPricingPrint

PicMonkey vs. Canva

PicMonkey and Canva are two of the top design tools on the market, but which is better? Take a look at this side-by-side comparison.
Feature comparison :

PicMonkeyCanva
Design templates
Cloud storage
Filters
Stock Photos
File sharing
Ability to apply multiple filters and effects
Full-featured photo editing
Co-edit image simultaneously with a team member
Curved and drop-shadow text
Copy the look — apply effects from one image to another
Masking and blend modes
No hidden fees for "premium" templates, graphics, fonts
Great for all skill levels

Let's take a deeper look :

Extensive design features :

If you only want to do relatively simple designs and are willing to rely mostly on templates, Canva works fine. PicMonkey, on the other hand, is perfect for both beginners and advanced users, offering next-level capabilities like masking and layers in addition to click-and-replace templates.
Full-featured photo editing :

When it comes to photo editing, there’s simply no comparison. Canva’s photo editing capabilities are rudimentary, while PicMonkey has an extensive array of effects and filters, the ability to add multiple effects to a photo, and nearly unlimited tweaking capabilities. You can also copy the look by applying the same effects from one photo to another.
100% free stock photos :

PicMonkey offers access to more than 1 million unique, authentic, gorgeous photos taken by world-renowned photographers—and 100% of them are free with your subscription. Canva has upcharges for many of its photos and sometimes charges for using them more than once.
Text Tricks

With PicMonkey, you can curve your text in one click, create and fine-tune drop shadows, and upload as many fonts as you want. You can even make a photo show through the letters of your text! Canva lacks these features and only allows you to upload a few fonts.
Real-time collaboration

PicMonkey allows your team to experience true real-time collaboration with our shared spaces. You can edit, comment, and view an image simultaneously with other people, and all your changes are captured on the fly—no waiting, and no versions. Canva just has file sharing and commenting.
Advanced touch up

Canva has no touch up capabilities. PicMonkey’s Touch Up tools are both easy to use and super powerful. In a few clicks, you can do things like erase blemishes, whiten teeth, brighten eyes, smooth out lines, and so much more.
Take a look at PicMonkey for yourself :

