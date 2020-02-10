PicMonkey vs. Canva

|PicMonkey
|Canva
Design templates
|✔
|✔
Cloud storage
|✔
|✔
Filters
|✔
|✔
Stock Photos
|✔
|✔
File sharing
|✔
|✔
Ability to apply multiple filters and effects
|✔
|✘
Full-featured photo editing
|✔
|✘
Co-edit image simultaneously with a team member
|✔
|✘
Curved and drop-shadow text
|✔
|✘
Copy the look — apply effects from one image to another
|✔
|✘
Masking and blend modes
|✔
|✘
No hidden fees for "premium" templates, graphics, fonts
|✔
|✘
Great for all skill levels
|✔
|✘
|PicMonkey
|Canva
Template
|✔
|✔
Cloud storage
|✔
|✔
Filters
|✔
|✔
Stock Photos
|✔
|✔
File sharing
|✔
|✔
Ability to apply multiple filters and effects
|✔
|✘
Full-featured photo editing
|✔
|✘
Co-edit image simultaneously with a team member
|✔
|✘
Curved and drop-shadow text
|✔
|✘
Apply effects from one image to another
|✔
|✘
Masking and blend modes
|✔
|✘
No hidden fees for "premium" templates, graphics, fonts
|✔
|✘
Great for all skill levels
|✔
|✘