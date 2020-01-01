PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

VIDEO: Uploading Your Own Fonts (PC)

PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload any font from their computer to use in PicMonkey.

Supported file types for fonts: OTF, TTF, TTC.

This video will show you how to upload and access your own font in PicMonkey if you are a PC user. (Using a Mac instead? Check out: Uploading Your Own Fonts on a Mac.)

Steps for uploading your fonts on a Mac:

  1. Click the Text tab in the tall blue bar on the left.

  2. Click the Add text button at the top of the screen—the Text palette will appear on the side of your image.

  3. At the bottom of the font list, click the Upload your fonts  button.

4. Follow the instructions that appear in the panel for finding where the font is stored on your computer. PicMonkey detects your operating system, so the instructions will be customized for Mac or PC. You’ll also be shown how to copy the font file to your desktop and open it in PicMonkey.

Once you’ve done that,  you’ll see it in the font drop-down list, under “Your Fonts.” Any time you log in to PicMonkey, on any computer, your unique font will be available.

Tags: Text & fonts, Pro features

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team

Related Articles

What Happens to Images, Folders, & Spaces if I Downgrade?
The two individual subscription levels have different capabilities in Hub.  Pro subscribers: can download files as PNG, JPG, or PDF. They can upload their own fonts.  Basic subscri
VIDEO: Putting Photos Inside Text (Masking)
Putting an image inside text is called masking. To create a text mask in your design, start with some text that is bold and thick enough to let an image show through. We’re going t
VIDEO: How to Use the Background Remover Tool
PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to ke
Font Licensing & Usage
We've made every effort to appropriately license our fonts so they are available to our users for commercial purposes. Font licensing has become rather complex and on occasion, we'