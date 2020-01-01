If you have been billed for a PicMonkey subscription, but are being prompted to start a free trial or renew your account, one of the following two scenarios might apply:

The account currently logged into PicMonkey does not have an active subscription attached to it. To fix this, simply log into the correct PicMonkey account.

The subscription attached to the account may be in an expired, cancelled, or unpaid state.

At anytime, you can verify your subscription status through your account page while logged into an account. If you’re having trouble locating the correct paid account, reach out to our support team at help@picmonkey.com and we can help locate the account for you.