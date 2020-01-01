PicMonkey vs. Canva
PicMonkey and Canva are two of the top design tools on the market, but which is better? We're biased, but we think the facts speak for themselves. Take a look at this side-by-side comparison.
Feature comparison
|Feature
|PicMonkey
|Canva
|Design templates
|✔
|✔
|Cloud storage
|✔
|✔
|Filters
|✔
|✔
|Stock Photos
|✔
|✔
|File sharing
|✔
|✔
|Ability to apply multiple filters and effects
|✔
|✘
|Full-featured photo editing
|✔
|✘
|Co-edit image simultaneously with a team member
|✔
|✘
|Curved and drop-shadow text
|✔
|✘
|Copy the look — apply effects from one image to another
|✔
|✘
|Masking and blend modes
|✔
|✘
|No hidden fees for "premium" templates, graphics, fonts
|✔
|✘
|Great for all skill levels
|✔
|✘
Let's take a deeper look
With PicMonkey, you can curve your text in one click, create and fine-tune drop shadows, and upload as many fonts as you want. You can even make a photo show through the letters of your text! Canva lacks these features and only allows you to upload a few fonts. Check it out
PicMonkey allows your team to experience true real-time collaboration with our shared spaces. You can edit, comment, and view an image simultaneously with other people, and all your changes are captured on the fly—no waiting, and no versions. Canva just has file sharing and commenting. Learn more
Canva has no touch up capabilities. PicMonkey’s Touch Up tools are both easy to use and super powerful. In a few clicks, you can do things like erase blemishes, whiten teeth, brighten eyes, smooth out lines, and so much more. Give it a try
Extensive design features
If you only want to do relatively simple designs and are willing to rely mostly on templates, Canva works fine. PicMonkey, on the other hand, is perfect for both beginners and advanced users, offering next-level capabilities like masking and layers in addition to click-and-replace templates.
Full-featured photo editing
When it comes to photo editing, there’s simply no comparison. Canva’s photo editing capabilities are rudimentary, while PicMonkey has an extensive array of effects and filters, the ability to add multiple effects to a photo, and nearly unlimited tweaking capabilities. You can also copy the look by applying the same effects from one photo to another.
100% free stock photos
PicMonkey offers more than 1 million unique, authentic, gorgeous photos from Unsplash—and 100% of them are free with your Basic subscription. You can also access over 6 million photos from iStock by Getty with a Pro subscription and, again, once you've chosen your subscription level there are no upcharges. Canva has upcharges for individual photos and sometimes charges for using them more than once.