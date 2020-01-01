Get the Most Out of Hub
Say hello to your new best bud! Hub is a design powerhouse disguised as a storage solution that’s going to rocket-propel your work (and play!) to the next level.
What’s Hub all about?
You might know that Hub is PicMonkey-specific storage. But did you also know that your images are automatically added to Hub and they get converted to a special, re-editable file type(!)? Ready to learn more? Here are four ways Hub’s gonna help you live your best creative life:
Stay connected to your projects, wherever you are
You can use Hub on both PicMonkey.com and the PicMonkey mobile app, which means you can do neat-o stuff like:
Instantly share desktop creations to mobile. No more emailing yourself pics to share on Instagram! Now all your pics can live in one spot.
Snap pics now, edit ’em later. Find inspiration out in the wild, and add your phone pics to Hub to use in advanced design projects.
Take templates to the next level
For designs you need to create again and again, Hub is a great resource, thanks to re-editable images.
Make your own designs into templates. Save the designs you’ve created in Hub and next time you open it, click Edit a copy and your original plus the new version will be saved.
Keep your PicMonkey templates re-editable. Try adding one of our design templates to Hub. Next time you open it, you’ll be able to customize it in a new way, while keeping the original version intact.
Want re-editable images? It’s as easy as 1-2-3(4)
Make your edits in the PicMonkey Editor or Collage.
When you’re done, click the Save button in the top toolbar.
Name your masterpiece to stash it in its new re-editable state.
When you want to make changes, open it from Hub and edit away!
Share files & edit with the whole team
With Hub it’s easy to organize, share and access all your brand assets.
Sort your branded goodies. Keep logos, color palettes, product shots, and social media images in Folders so you can easily find them.
Easily pull assets in and out of Hub. Now you can put your logo everywhere and watermark a photo in seconds flat!
Keep your brand consistent. Storing logos and images with your brand colors and fonts in your Shared Spaces helps the whole team stay on brand.