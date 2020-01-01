Halloween Ideas for Small Business
Dress up your business for Halloween with our freaky and fun templates, graphics, and ideas for making email headers, social posts, flyers, and invitations.
Templates make design quick & easy:
Use our design templates to add some spooky spirit to your brand. Our ready-to-customize templates help you make boo-tiful designs faster than you can say, “trick or treat.”
A monster graphics library:
Skulls, candies, ghosts, pumpkins, and more—we’ve got cute or creepy graphics to liven up your Halloween designs.
Zombies, witches, & vampires oh my!
Zombify your friends, or turn your dog into a pumpkin using Themes, a collection of curated graphics, fonts, and textures.
How to make a spooky Instagram post:
Open an Instagram post blank canvas or design template.
Customize with your own images and words.
Spook-ify with Halloween graphics, textures, and effects.
Post to the ‘gram to share and scare!
Why PicMonkey?
Get started and create pro-looking designs in seconds. So easy to use even Frankenstein could pound out a chic Instagram post.
Our cloud-based platform and powerful editing and design tools make creating branded visuals a breeze.
A PicMonkey subscription gives you access to 1000s of templates and graphics, plus over 1 million stock photos.