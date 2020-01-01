Halloween Ideas for Small Business

Dress up your business for Halloween with our freaky and fun templates, graphics, and ideas for making email headers, social posts, flyers, and invitations.

Templates make design quick & easy:

Use our design templates to add some spooky spirit to your brand. Our ready-to-customize templates help you make boo-tiful designs faster than you can say, “trick or treat.”

A monster graphics library:

Skulls, candies, ghosts, pumpkins, and more—we’ve got cute or creepy graphics to liven up your Halloween designs.

Zombies, witches, & vampires oh my!

Zombify your friends, or turn your dog into a pumpkin using Themes, a collection of curated graphics, fonts, and textures.

How to make a spooky Instagram post:

  1. Open an Instagram post blank canvas or design template.

  2. Customize with your own images and words.

  3. Spook-ify with Halloween graphics, textures, and effects.

  4. Post to the ‘gram to share and scare!

PicMonkey is the perfect year-round treat for your brand.
