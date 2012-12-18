Premium Enters the Scene, All Handsome and Stuff

Update May 2018: Our Premium subscription is now called Basic, and our Supremium subscription is now called Pro. Check out our updated subscription options on our pricing page.

(Cue movie trailer voice-over guy) In a land where the big corporate players came and left… In a time when people craved something awesome… In a place where no one thought anyone cared enough to innovate again… One photo editor came to embetter the world: PicMonkey.com.

It’s been a great ride since we launched PicMonkey March 9, 2012. We got to see–on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, blog posts and all over the Interwebs–the cool stuff you’re doing with your photos. And we released a steady stream of new features: Collage, one stop sharing, Halloween and Winterland themes, the Facebook app, to name a few. And all of this has been free.

Today, we’re launching Premium, the cream puff, top-of-the-line, ads-free membership experience.

Premium is PicMonkey’s monthly membership which gets you ads-free editing and unfettered access to all the crowned features you’ve been seeing throughout PicMonkey. Look for the crown icons on effects in the Editor and Collage, to remind yourself of exactly what’s included. You’ll have exclusive access to:

40% more effects

Twice the touch up tools

Gobs of Premium fonts

50% more frames, graphics, and textures

The ability to add your own graphics and textures

Extra layouts in Collage

As always, there’ll be more Premium features coming regularly

The cherry on top? No Ads. None.

Look for the upgrade button in PicMonkey.com or upgrade right here. Your subscription will be automatically renewed every month, and you can easily change your password or email, cancel your membership, or update your credit card on your Account page, any time.

Ready to sign up? Click here.