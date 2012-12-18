Premium Enters the Scene, All Handsome and Stuff

Update May 2018: Our Premium subscription is now called Basic, and our Supremium subscription is now called Pro. Check out our updated subscription options on our pricing page.

(Cue movie trailer voice-over guy) In a land where the big corporate players came and left… In a time when people craved something awesome… In a place where no one thought anyone cared enough to innovate again… One photo editor came to embetter the world: PicMonkey.com.

It’s been a great ride since we launched PicMonkey March 9, 2012. We got to see–on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, blog posts and all over the Interwebs–the cool stuff you’re doing with your photos. And we released a steady stream of new features: Collage, one stop sharing, Halloween and Winterland themes, the Facebook app, to name a few. And all of this has been free.

Today, we’re launching Premium, the cream puff, top-of-the-line, ads-free membership experience.

Premium is PicMonkey’s monthly membership which gets you ads-free editing and unfettered access to all the crowned features you’ve been seeing throughout PicMonkey. Look for the crown icons on effects in the Editor and Collage, to remind yourself of exactly what’s included. You’ll have exclusive access to:

  • 40% more effects

  • Twice the touch up tools

  • Gobs of Premium fonts

  • 50% more frames, graphics, and textures

  • The ability to add your own graphics and textures

  • Extra layouts in Collage

  • As always, there’ll be more Premium features coming regularly

  • The cherry on top? No Ads. None.

Look for the upgrade button in PicMonkey.com or upgrade right here. Your subscription will be automatically renewed every month, and you can easily change your password or email, cancel your membership, or update your credit card on your Account page, any time.

Ready to sign up? Click here.

Hey. You like whatchu see? There’s more where that comes from when you join PicMonkey.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: PicMonkey News
Tags: Premium

Related Articles

10 New Fonts Will Bedazzle Your Images
If you're on the prowl for new fonts, check out these new additions to the PicMonkey roster.
7 PicMonkey Features You Need to Know
These neato features will inspire your creativity, appeal to your business sense, and make editing your images even more enjoyable.
We Can’t Even 2015
In the interest of communal motivation, we’ve decided to share our New Year’s resolutions for 2015.
2016 PicMonkey Year in Review
Whether you loved it or hated it, no one can deny that 2016 was a big year. This year in review looks back at all the goodies PicMonkey released in 2016.