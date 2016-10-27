PicMonkey’s Happy Halloween Photo Contest

Update: And the winners are….

 

Grand Prize Winner, from Sabrina Abdulla

Daily winner, 10/28, from @countrymouse69

Daily winner, 10/29, from @simply_saraj

Daily winner, 10/30, from Christina Hightower

Daily winner, 10/31, from @fan.mom

Rules:

  • Contest dates: October 28-31st

  • Edits must be made with PicMonkey.com or PicMonkey mobile

  • Your creation must be shared in social media: Twitter, Instagram or Facebook

  • Entries must include hashtags: #happyhalloween and #picmonkey

  • Contestants sharing from FB must make posts public in FB to be entered. Here’s more info on making your posts public.

  • Unlimited entries per participant

  • Photos must be rated PG

  • Contest closes at 12am PST on Nov 1st.

Prizes:

  • There will be a daily, People’s Choice winner. Entries with the largest number of likes & shares will win.

  • As well as one, randomly selected Grand Prize winner, announced on 11/1/16

  • People’s Choice prize: Annual PicMonkey Premium + $25 Visa gift card

  • Grand Prize: Annual PicMonkey Premium + Polaroid Cube Camera + $100 Visa gift card

Rocket to the top of photo editing mastery with a PicMonkey membership.
Start your free trial!

Jenn is the Senior Social Media Marketing Manager here at PicMonkey.

Categories: Halloween
Tags: Halloween

Related Articles

Wicked Pumpkin Carving Stencils
Rock your jack-o-lantern with these boo-tiful stencils.
The Vampire Photo Editor Lives On
Where, oh where has our vampire theme gone? Learn how to navigate our themes to find your favorite year-round.
Make Killer Halloween Invitations the Easy Way
Spooky invite templates make inviting goblins to your house easy. Maybe too easy.
13 Spooky Fonts for Scare-Raising Halloween Pics
Put PicMonkey's frightening fonts on your graphics, invites, and collages.