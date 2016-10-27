PicMonkey’s Happy Halloween Photo Contest

Update: And the winners are….
Rules:
Contest dates: October 28-31st
Edits must be made with PicMonkey.com or PicMonkey mobile
Your creation must be shared in social media: Twitter, Instagram or Facebook
Entries must include hashtags: #happyhalloween and #picmonkey
Contestants sharing from FB must make posts public in FB to be entered. Here’s more info on making your posts public.
Unlimited entries per participant
Photos must be rated PG
Contest closes at 12am PST on Nov 1st.
Prizes:
There will be a daily, People’s Choice winner. Entries with the largest number of likes & shares will win.
As well as one, randomly selected Grand Prize winner, announced on 11/1/16
People’s Choice prize: Annual PicMonkey Premium + $25 Visa gift card
Grand Prize: Annual PicMonkey Premium + Polaroid Cube Camera + $100 Visa gift card