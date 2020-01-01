The Latecomer’s Guide to Social Marketing
Harness the power of social media with our comprehensive guide for noobs and old pros alike.
Set a winning strategy
Figure out what you want to get out of social media, and make a plan that will help you achieve your business goals.
Find your audience
Discover which channels your ideal clients use the most and get your message in front of interested eyeballs, faster.
Make images that get attention
Get more out of social media with enticing visuals. We’ll cover everything from sourcing stock photos to making videos.
Connect with trends and holidays
Hashtag holidays and trending topics can do wonders for your brand. Get in on the stuff everyone’s talking about.
Advertise and tantalize
Design effective campaigns, promote the right pins and posts, and get a whole lot more out of your advertising budget.
Master all the metrics
Likes and shares are great, but are they enough? Analyze, quantify, and figure out what success really looks like.Likes and shares are great, but are they enough? Analyze, quantify, and figure out what success really looks like.
Sound like a pro
KPI, CPM, pixel, split testing—our glossary will help you master every single term in the social media universe.