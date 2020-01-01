WebGL Errors

If you need help resolving a WebGL error, please get in touch with our support team.

When you contact support, please include the following info—it will expedite your request:

If you’re using Chrome: Please provide us with a GPU report by opening a window in Chrome and typing chrome://gpu into your address bar. Copy and paste the report into the help request form.

If you’re using Firefox: Please provide us a browser configuration report by opening a new tab and typing about:config into your address bar. Then, search for “webGL” and take a screenshot of the resulting search.

Your current browser, and browser version.

Tip: Running into WebGL issues in Chrome? Try PicMonkey in an updated version of Firefox as you await our agent’s response. Let us know if you notice a difference in performance.