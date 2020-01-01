PicMonkey Running Slowly

If PicMonkey has been running slowly, and/or you’ve received a message from us about slow performance, your issues may be related to WebGL, or Web Graphics Library.

WebGL is the software the latest version of PicMonkey uses to render your images. WebGL may strain the available memory of some users with older graphics processing units (GPUs), resulting in slow performance, freezing, and crashing. This is a result of your machine running out of usable memory.

To find out if WebGL is causing the problem, open a browser window and head to http://get.webgl.org. If you DO NOT see a spinning cube, you will likely run into some performance issues.

There are two possible reasons why your browse may not support WebGL:

Your current GPU is not powerful enough to run WebGL without some performance loss. Your current browser (Chrome is the most likely culprit) has blocked your graphics card to avoid possible crashes and freezing.

To test which issue you might be experiencing, we advise trying PicMonkey in newly updated/installed version of Firefox. If you can run PicMonkey without any noticeable slowness in Firefox, your issue is most likely one with Chrome blocking your graphics card.

If you’re still experiencing sluggishness and freezing, please contact our Support team, with the following information: