Unknown Charges From PicMonkey

Most often, unknown charges from PicMonkey are due to one of the following scenarios:

  • Your 7-day PicMonkey free trial ended and converted to a paid PicMonkey subscription.

  • Your monthly or annually billed PicMonkey subscription has renewed for a new subscription term.

  • A different family member has signed up for a PicMonkey trial or subscription without your knowledge.

Our support team is available to answer any account information questions you may have about subscription charges. Send us an email at help@picmonkey.com for further assistance.

