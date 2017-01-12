Judith McGarry is PicMonkey’s Chief Marketing Officer. In her role as CMO, she leads the multi-faceted marketing team at PicMonkey.

Judith has more than 20 years of experience as a marketing executive, leading and advising high-growth tech companies like Donuts, where she was VP of Marketing & Communications and Avalara, where she served as VP of Corporate Communications. Judith founded Keen Consulting, where she held interim head of marketing or strategic advisory roles for leading tech and biotech start-ups, such as Shutterfly, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and others.

Judith holds a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and an M.B.A. from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College. In her free time, Judith enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage daughter and two dogs.