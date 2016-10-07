Posts tagged with ‘Halloween Tutorials’

Make Custom Temporary Tattoos for Your Halloween Costume

Looking for a last-minute Halloween getup, or wanna top off your pirate/rock star/Mike Tyson costume...
by

Create a High Production DIY Photo Shoot with Kids

Have some family fun (and get some great pics) by creating a DIY photo shoot with props and costumes...
by

Tutorial: Day of the Dead

Celebrate the Day of the Dead in skeletal style with PicMonkey's special calavera photo effects.
by

Tutorial: Be a Witch!

Anybody can be a witchy woman with this PicMonkey tutorial. Play along at home and transmogrify your...
by

How to Zombify Yourself for Halloween

Shamble down to PicMonkey and learn how to turn yourself into a zombie, using our tried and true pho...
by

Breaking Vlad, or How to Create Vampire Photo Effects

Put your best fang forward with vampire photo effects from PicMonkey. Read along to become a true ch...
by

Halloween Photo Effects Tutorial: Make Dramatic Eyes

Jeepers creepers, where'd you get those peepers? Learn to add dramatic eyes to Halloween snapshots w...
by