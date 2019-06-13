The contest has ended and we’re happy to announce the winners. Go check ’em out on Instagram, and show these hustlers some love!

Week 1: @woohoneychild See the winning entry here!

Week 2: @carlie.cares See Carlie’s entry here!

Week 3: @kevincounseling

Week 4: @tessajean and @kelsealoha

More and more people are seeing collaboration as an essential part of their day-to-day. We’re not just serving up the verbiage here — we recently commissioned a survey and found that 69% of entrepreneurs regularly rely on their networks rather than going it alone.

Naturally, that got us thinking — if so many of you are collaborating on a regular basis, why don’t we make it easier? Knock down a few barriers to quickly co-creating great content. To that end, we’re launching some exciting real-time collaboration features that will help your team work on designs together, right in PicMonkey.

So we wanna hear how your crew rallies around to get things done and hustles to grow your business. Because even if you’re a solopreneur, it still takes a village, and we’d love to see how you’re making it happen.

Share your story for a possible $1,000

Four times between June 1st and June 30th 2019, we’re going to award $1,000 for the video submission that we think tells the most inspiring story about collaborating, leveraging a network, growing a business, or working together to make exciting things happen.

So tap into your inner filmmaker and show us your story in a video of 60 seconds or less. It doesn’t need to be a pro production — shoot it on your phone, borrow some gear, dust off your Betacam, whutevs, and send us your video.

How to participate

Entering = easy + pie. Starting on June 1, you can fill out the form below and upload your video.

How We Hustle

Rules

Videos must be 60 seconds or less, must be the entrant’s own work, and must not have been previously published.

Videos must be submitted between June 1-30th, 2019 to the contest webpage.

One submission per person/company.

All participants agree to be bound by PicMonkey’s Terms of Use and Acceptable Use & Take Down Policy.

By submitting your entry, you are consenting for your story to be used by PicMonkey in any capacity — but we’ll let you know first.

All images must be appropriate for all audiences.

We will announce the four weekly winners on Mondays, starting June 10, 2019, with the final winner being announced July 1. The winners will receive $1,000, a PicMonkey swag basket, and a year of PicMonkey pro.

Good luck!

P.S. Here’s the official legal verbiage…

Open only to entrants who are 18 years old and residents of the United States on the date of entry. No purchase necessary to participate or win. Prizes are non-transferable. Void where prohibited. By participating, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of PicMonkey, which shall be final and binding in all respects. PicMonkey will award all of the Prizes. The Contest Period begins at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 1, 2019 and ends at 11:59.59 p.m. Pacific Time on June 30, 2019. PicMonkey employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate. Entries will not be returned and will not be acknowledged. Entries are scored based on creativity, video quality, and how the video shows collaboration. The judges will evaluate and score each Entry, giving equal weight to each of the above criteria. In the event of a tie, the Entry with the highest score on collaboration will be the winner. PicMonkey is not responsible for incomplete, illegible, lost or stolen Entries.