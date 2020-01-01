Andrew Coldham
Andrew Coldham is the CTO at PicMonkey, where he provides leadership to the team that designs PicMonkey’s products and services.
Prior to joining PicMonkey, he co-founded Seattle startups Front Desk (now Pike13) and Trover (now part of Expedia), and was previously the Senior Director of Technology at Expedia.
Andrew received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Calgary. He spends his free time pursuing his favorite hobbies, including photography, golf and cooking.