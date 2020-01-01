Logo Guidelines
The PicMonkey logo is a winking orange monkey head. Its simplicity (all curves!) is meant to evoke a sense of can-do positivity and delight. PicMonkey’s got your back—go make great designs!
The PicMonkey Logo
The logo includes a standard (orange) and reversed (white) version. The standard and reversed logos have been drawn differently to ensure that optically, they appear the same.
The standard logo should be used with a white background only. The reversed logo should be used when the logo will appear on top of a photo or pattern, or on a background of a solid color.
Usage guidelines:
Let the logo breathe. Providing the right amount of clear space around the logo makes it easier to distinguish and reinforces the PicMonkey brand.
The recommended space around the logo is .5x the height. The minimum clear space around the logo is .25x. The clear space may get larger depending on the context in .25x increments.
The “Not Do” List
These examples illustrate how the logo may not be used. Such misuse will undermine PicMonkey’s effort to present a strong and unified brand, and will alter the perception and meaning of the logo itself.
Don’t use the standard logo on photos or dark backgrounds.
Don’t add strokes, outlines, or fills to the logo.
Don’t add shadows or gradients to the logo.
Don’t tilt or skew the logo. Always present the logo on a horizontal baseline.
Don’t change the size relationship of the logo elements.
Don’t add overlays or graphic elements to the logo.