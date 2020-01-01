The logo includes a standard (orange) and reversed (white) version. The standard and reversed logos have been drawn differently to ensure that optically, they appear the same.

The standard logo should be used with a white background only. The reversed logo should be used when the logo will appear on top of a photo or pattern, or on a background of a solid color.

Usage guidelines:

Let the logo breathe. Providing the right amount of clear space around the logo makes it easier to distinguish and reinforces the PicMonkey brand.

The recommended space around the logo is .5x the height. The minimum clear space around the logo is .25x. The clear space may get larger depending on the context in .25x increments.