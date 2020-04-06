25% off the Best Design Tool for Pinterest
Succeeding in Pinterest requires one thing: bangin' creative! PicMonkey's partnering with Pinterest to give you what you need to stand out from the crowd and engage your audience.
Templates, for Pins on the quick
PicMonkey's Pinterest templates are the super speedy way to get a Pin up and running. They're based on best practices on what performs best in Pinterest, and it's easy to click and replace with your own images and text. If you need photos, you've over 6 million images from iStock by Getty, free.
Design tools for your own authentic look
When you need a look that's all your own, create your content from scratch. Our text tool is peerless (unbelievable text effects!) and your photos will be pampered by a full suite of photo editing features. Got products to show? One-click Background Remover to the rescue.
Branding and workflow, at your service
Use Brand Kit to lock down all your brand fonts, graphics, and colors so they're always at the ready when you're editing. Co-edit simultaneously with others using our top-shelf collaboration tools. Then, when you're done, you can reformat your design to multiple sizes instantly, with Smart Resize.