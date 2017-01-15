Posts tagged with ‘Nature’
How to Enhance Your Pics with Unsharp Mask
Add extra polish to your pictures with our unsharp mask and sharpening features.
Lava Photography: Melting Shoes and Cool Shots
Frits Habermann recounts his Hawaiian lava photography adventure, and gives hot tips for shooting th...
Grizzly Bear Photography: Terror and the Art of Stillness
Explore the wild side of nature photography with Frits Habermann's recent trek to capture grizzly be...
Namibia Travelogue: The Ghost Town of Kolmanskop
Frits Habermann takes us back to Namibia to explore the harsh beauty of Kolmanskop, the abandoned mi...
Namibia Travelogue
Landscape photographer Frits Habermann shares lush photos of Namibia and his observations about land...
6 Landscape Photography Composition Tips to Help You Seize the Scene
Check out these expert landscape photography composition tips to help you frame a shot that captures...