PicMonkey Prepares for Growth

~ Fast-growing photo editing startup moves into new office space, celebrates three-year anniversary and gets ready for next phase of market expansion ~

SEATTLE, WA – (Marketwired – April 22, 2015) PicMonkey, the leading photo editing website based in Seattle, today celebrated its three-year anniversary since launching in March 2012. The company has seen tremendous growth in the online photo editing market, with US traffic increasing 25 percent in the last 12 months, and conversion rates climbing 162% year-over-year. The company is also moving its 28 staff into new “superhero HQ” office space this week, as it readies itself for further market expansion.

Driven to fulfill the world’s creative yearnings, PicMonkey continues to develop fun and unique graphic graphics, themes and advanced effects for photographers of all skill levels. As a result, the company, which boasts over 1,000 photo editing features, is reaching more than 25 million unique monthly visitors from around the globe, an ever-growing community of PicMonkey fans!

By moving its 28 staffers into new “superhero HQ” this week, the move will enable a headcount increase of 25% over the next 6 months. The office space is also located in downtown Seattle, putting PicMonkey in the middle of the city’s expanding technology hub. With the help of nationally-renowned architect Eric Cobb, PicMonkey has created a workspace that is built on the brand’s inherent core values of fun, energy and creativity. Unique architectural and interior design elements include:

a group living room to foster a home-like and family friendly feel

50% of wall surfaces are dry erase writable

a private “time travel pod” where employees can take naps

conference room tables that convert to table tennis (happy employees, happy culture).

“If you’re having fun at work, inevitably you build fun things. We’ve spent the last three years building out our core product, hiring the right team, and nurturing an ever-growing community of users that enjoy interacting with PicMonkey every day,” said Jonathan Sposato, co-founder and CEO of PicMonkey. “We’re ready for the next phase of PicMonkey, and we’ve got big plans, so we needed to prepare for the next three years. Beyond investment in the new architectural office space, we’ll be hiring more developers and investing in new markets and product extensions. We’re ready for the next era of PicMonkey and can’t wait to show our customers the very fun things we’ve got planned.”

About PicMonkey

Founded in 2012, PicMonkey Inc. is a browser-based photo editing website dedicated to fulfilling the world’s creative yearnings. PicMonkey.com offers basic editing all the way up to touch-up and advanced effects, with supafly fonts, graphics, and textures for graphics projects and crafts. Most of the site is free; premium effects bolt on as a monthly or annual subscription. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit picmonkey.com and blog.picmonkey.com.