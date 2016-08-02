Hey PicMonkeyers! We. Are. SO. EXCITED [!!!] that you now get to experience the on-the-go-amazement of our new PicMonkey mobile app. We’re dying to see what you’ve been concocting, sooo … we’re holding a weeklong photo contest!
Share your historic first PicMonkey mobile creations to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #GoMonkeyGo to be entered to win. Every day from August 2-8, we will randomly select one winner to receive a $100 cash prize and a year of free PicMonkey.
In addition, we will also be awarding one year of free PicMonkey to the poster of the #GoMonkeyGo pic that has the most likes and shares that day.
Did we mention we’ll be picking one winner for each category every single day? That means, Monday? Winner! Tuesday? Winner! Wednesday — well, you get how the days of the week work. So, if at first you aren’t selected, keep trying!
Here’s the rundown:
Install PicMonkey mobile and edit your photos on the app.
Contest runs from August 2-8 and closes at 12am PST on August 8th. Don’t turn into a pumpkin! Get those photos in.
Pics must be shared on either Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
To enter on Facebook, make sure your posts are public. (To learn how to make your posts public, check out this Facebook help article.)
Tag your photo with the hashtag #GoMonkeyGo so we can find it.
One randomly selected winner will be chosen daily, and will receive $100 cash prize and a year of free PicMonkey.
The person whose post has the most likes and shares each day will win a year of free PicMonkey.
Each day’s drawing closes at 12am PST, and winners are announced at 11am PST the following day.
Participants can enter as many times as they want – there’s no limit.
All photos must be rated PG.
Have fun and happy posting!