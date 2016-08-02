Hey PicMonkeyers! We. Are. SO. EXCITED [ !!! ] that you now get to experience the on-the-go-amazement of our new PicMonkey mobile app. We’re dying to see what you’ve been concocting, sooo … we’re holding a weeklong photo contest!

Share your historic first PicMonkey mobile creations to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #GoMonkeyGo to be entered to win. Every day from August 2-8, we will randomly select one winner to receive a $100 cash prize and a year of free PicMonkey.

In addition, we will also be awarding one year of free PicMonkey to the poster of the #GoMonkeyGo pic that has the most likes and shares that day.

Did we mention we’ll be picking one winner for each category every single day? That means, Monday? Winner! Tuesday? Winner! Wednesday — well, you get how the days of the week work. So, if at first you aren’t selected, keep trying!

Here’s the rundown: