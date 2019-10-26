Themes

‘Tis the Season for Small Biz Holiday Marketing: 8 Festive Ideas

It's time to start prepping for the holiday rush! Creating visual marketing materials has never been...
Day of the Dead Photo Effects: Next-Level Techniques

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in style! These advanced Day of the Dead photo techniques will take you...
Make DIY New Year’s Cards with Comic Heroes

Able to make your photos look epic in a single bound, PicMonkey's Comic Heroes theme tackles a new a...
Make Any Photo Festive with Winterland

Winterland houses PicMonkey’s collection of winter effects, fonts, overlays, and frames. They’re pre...
Breaking Vlad, or How to Create Vampire Photo Effects

Put your best fang forward with vampire photo effects from PicMonkey. Read along to become a true ch...
Rock it Smart with School U

Our School U theme gives photos and collages the look of corkboards, notebook paper, and yearbook pa...
