Themes
‘Tis the Season for Small Biz Holiday Marketing: 8 Festive Ideas
It's time to start prepping for the holiday rush! Creating visual marketing materials has never been...
Day of the Dead Photo Effects: Next-Level Techniques
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in style! These advanced Day of the Dead photo techniques will take you...
Make DIY New Year’s Cards with Comic Heroes
Able to make your photos look epic in a single bound, PicMonkey's Comic Heroes theme tackles a new a...
Make Any Photo Festive with Winterland
Winterland houses PicMonkey’s collection of winter effects, fonts, overlays, and frames. They’re pre...
Breaking Vlad, or How to Create Vampire Photo Effects
Put your best fang forward with vampire photo effects from PicMonkey. Read along to become a true ch...