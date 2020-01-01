Bring Your Designs to Life with Video!
PicMonkey's giving you a whole new way to step-up your images: video! Now you can add video clips to your designs to create ads, how-to's, social posts, and social covers that’ll captivate your audience. Use your own video, or choose from hundreds in our new stock video library.
Get Clicks by Adding Video to Social Media Posts + Ads
Did you know that video social media posts and ads receive two times the clicks as still images? Because it’s moving, video naturally catches the eye, and the format is ideal for showing how things work in that crucial 3-5 second time frame of capturing someone’s attention as they scroll through the feed. Adding a video clip to your designs in PicMonkey is as simple as adding an image to a design.