Graduation Invitation

As you go forth after graduation, leaving the school walls behind forever, think of it not as an ending, but as a beginning. The beginning of an awesome party.

But seriously. You’ve worked hard in school, so you deserve a great party. But parties, as you’ve certainly learned by now, can be a lot of work. So in honor of your graduation, we’re gonna help you out by giving you a hand with your invitations. Choose one of our graduation party invitation templates to let everyone know where and when the revelry is.

Our grad invite templates let you easily express the mood of your party (ecstatic, right?). Add pics of you and your friends, find a font that can contain your excitement, make the colors match your school’s, and send those things out.