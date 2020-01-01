  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Facebook
  3. PicMonkey Templates > Facebook > Page Cover
FeaturesPricingLearn

Facebook Page Cover

It’s easy to create a unified look for your event with PicMonkey’s Facebook page cover templates. Just add details!
Start a free trialTry a Template
Browse by Category:
Facebook Page Cover
Choose a category
All Templates
Announcement
Banner
Brand Identity
Business Card
Calendar
Card
Collage
Cover Letter
Email
Etsy
Facebook
Facebook AdFacebook Carousel AdFacebook Event CoverFacebook Page CoverFacebook Personal CoverFacebook PostFacebook Story
Flyer
Holiday & Event
Infographic
Instagram
Invitation
Invoice
Logo
Meme
Online Ad
Pinterest
Postcard
Poster
Presentation
Resume
Snapchat
Twitter
YouTube
Modern Things
Facebook Page Cover
Nothing But Happiness
Facebook Page Cover
When In Doubt
Facebook Page Cover
The Art of Letterwriting
Facebook Page Cover
Easy Meals Made for You
Facebook Page Cover
Work Hard Play Harder
Facebook Page Cover
Easter Blessings
Facebook Page Cover
Field of Clover
Facebook Page Cover
Digital Playbook
Facebook Page Cover
Take a Timeout
Facebook Page Cover
Valentine Be Mine
Facebook Page Cover
Create Your Own Reality
Facebook Page Cover
New Fitness Classes
Facebook Page Cover
Don't Quit Your Day Dream
Facebook Page Cover
Greenhouse Looks
Facebook Page Cover
Modwrap Collage
Facebook Page Cover
My Favorite Things
Facebook Page Cover
Happy Valentine's Day
Facebook Page Cover
Everyday Desk Mockups
Facebook Page Cover
A Few of Her Favorite Things
Facebook Page Cover
How Much Love
Facebook Page Cover
Strike a Pose
Facebook Page Cover
Snowy Mountains & Trees
Facebook Page Cover
Free Consultation
Facebook Page Cover
Shop Local
Facebook Page Cover
Reflection Collage
Facebook Page Cover
Limited Edition
Facebook Page Cover
Boxing Day Sale
Facebook Page Cover
San Francisco Collage
Facebook Page Cover
Make It So
Facebook Page Cover
Load More

Customizable Facebook Page Cover Templates

With around 2.5 billion active monthly users, Facebook is one place you gotta be in the social world. And if you want to make an impression that shows how unique you or your organization is, you’re gonna have to do a bit of visual branding, starting with your cover. Let everyone know at one memorable glance who you are.

PicMonkey’s Facebook page cover templates will do just that. Choose one that has a look you like, add your own images, swap colors, drop in some descriptive text or a logo, and you’ve got an eye-grabbing cover that’s all your own. And, honest, it won’t take long to make.

So wuddya got? A personal page? A business page? A community page? We can help you out. Use our templates as-is or give them a tweak. You can get one up and running in minutes.

See more templates