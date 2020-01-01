  1. PicMonkey Templates
Brand Board

With PicMonkey’s brand board templates, you can put all of your essential brand elements in one place and present them to the world.
Brand Board
Build a brand board

Building a beautiful, consistent, and effective brand can be a challenging process. You have to think about your fonts, colors, logo, imagery—all of the elements that go into creating the perfect brand for your business.

With so much going on when it comes to brand creation, it’s a good idea to start the process with a PicMonkey brand board template. When you use a brand board, you can place all of the important aspects of your brand in one place, so you can refer to them at any time. It’s also good for sharing with your colleagues. And if you decide to hire a designer, the brand board will tell them everything they need to know about your brand.

PicMonkey has a wide variety of brand board templates that you can use to develop an exciting brand. Some of them emphasize imagery, some focus on color choices, and some lay out all the fonts associated with your brand. So do yourself a favor and take a look at our gorgeous brand board templates today!

