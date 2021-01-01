Travis Roberson is Director of Engineering for PicMonkey where he works alongside a talented team of designers and engineers to create compelling products and customer experiences across all mobile platforms.

He spent his early years working abroad for Tele2, a large telecom org based in Sweden. Later work included stints with Intel, Groupon, Pokemon and L'Oréal, along with a number of early stage startups.

Travis holds a bachelors degree in computer science with a minor in business from Seattle University. A Seattle native, he enjoys long runs with his wife and Husky dog, Luna, the relentless pursuit of brewing the perfect single-hop brut IPA, and epic road trips in Northern Italy.