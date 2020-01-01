Pearl Chan is PicMonkey’s Chief Financial Officer. In her role as CFO she manages a group of talented finance and administration professionals. Pearl has over 20 years of experience in financial leadership of high-growth, disruptive technology companies.

Her career includes time spent at NetMotion, Cheezburger, Isilon Systems (EMC); Metawave, Sierra On-Line as well as a number of venture-backed companies where she served as interim CFO.

Pearl holds a business administration degree from the University of Washington and is a certified public accountant (inactive). Pearl and her husband live in Seattle and spend their time enjoying the outdoors and continuously improving their nutrition and challenging their physical fitness.