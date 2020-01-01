Kelly Lillis is the Director of Program Management at PicMonkey, where she ensures that the teams that make and market PicMonkey’s products have a clear path to success by managing their priorities and schedules.

Prior to joining PicMonkey in 2014, Kelly worked in agency project management for companies like Morse Best Innovation (now Sappington) and VM Creative.

She received a master’s degree in technical communication from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in communications from James Madison University.